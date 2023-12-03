Man fatally shot at Oakbrook Terrace hotel, one in custody, police say

A man is dead after a shooting Saturday night at a hotel in Oakbrook Terrace, police said.

Oakbrook Terrace police said in a news release that they responded to reports of shots fired at about 8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Suites hotel at 10 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

At the hotel, police found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died, according to the news release. Police provided no other information about the victim.

The Oakbrook Terrace police said they were aided by police from several surrounding suburbs.

Police conducted an “extensive search” of the hotel and found “a person of interest” who was was taken into custody, according to the release. No criminal charges have been filed, police said.

Police said its investigation found the shooting was an “isolated incident” and that there was no ongoing threat to the community, according to the news release.

