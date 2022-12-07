Man fatally shot by officer in St. Paul also fired his gun, BCA says

Surveillance video appears to show an exchange of gunfire between a 24-year-old and a St. Paul police sergeant on Monday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Wednesday.

Paramedics took the 24-year-old, Howard Peter Johnson, to Regions Hospital, where he died. Sgt. Cody Blanshan was not injured.

St. Paul police released a statement early Tuesday about what they said happened Monday night and the BCA, which is investigating the case, first released details on Wednesday. According to a statement from the BCA:

Police responded to Earl Street and Hudson Road in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff area just after 6 p.m. on reports of a domestic assault. The person who called police reported a man, identified as Johnson, was armed.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area.

“Meanwhile, a woman at a business on Hudson Road left the business and got into her car,” the statement said. She was not the woman who was the victim of the alleged domestic assault. “She told BCA agents that as she started to pull away, Johnson approached her vehicle and was pointing a gun at her.”

Blanshan and another St. Paul police officer were in a nearby squad car, with Blanshan driving. Surveillance video shows Blanshan’s squad struck Johnson in the back and side, knocking him to the ground. Johnson got up and that’s when the video appeared to show an exchange of gunfire between him and Blanshan.

Johnson fell to the ground and dropped his gun. Officers handcuffed him and gave him medical aid until EMS arrived.

The BCA found a .45-caliber pistol at the scene, along with three .45-caliber bullet casings. They also found 10 cartridge casings that were 9mm, which matches the department-issued handgun that Blanshan fired.

There is surveillance, body camera and squad camera footage that captured portions of the incident, and the BCA is reviewing them.

Attorneys for the officers involved told the BCA they will provide written statements in the days ahead.

When the BCA completes its investigation, the agency will present its findings without recommendation to the Ramsey County attorney’s office to determine if charges should be filed against an officer or officers.

Blanshan has been a law enforcement officer for 10 years and the St. Paul police department put him on administrative leave, which is standard in such cases.

