Man fatally shot by officers in Kent was wanted in California murder case

A man shot and killed by officers in Kent Wednesday night was wanted for the murder of an Oakley, California, woman who had been missing since Jan. 26.

Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said 24-year-old Alexis Gabe used to date 27-year-old Marshall Curtis Jones.

Police said the recent nursing school graduate was visiting Jones in Antioch, California, the night she disappeared.

Jones’ home was searched twice, but initially, he was not named as a suspect.

After finding physical and digital evidence, Oakley and Antioch police issued an arrest warrant for Jones on Wednesday for the murder of his former girlfriend, Gabe.

Police tracked Jones to the Skyview Apartments in Kent, where he was staying with a friend.

When officers tried to arrest him, he charged officers with a knife.

A Seattle Police officer, a Snohomish County deputy, and a U.S. Marshals Service deputy then fired their weapons and struck Jones, according to SPD Detective Valerie Carson.

Jones died at the scene.

Thursday was the first time that police said Gabe had been killed.

It was also the first time police formally named Jones as the person suspected of killing Gabe at his Antioch home, according to KTVU.

