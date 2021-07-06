Man fatally shot by Olivia Police Department officer Sunday identified by family and friends

Jul. 6—OLIVIA — Family and friends have identified the man fatally shot by an Olivia police officer early Sunday morning as Ricardo Torres Jr., 32,

In interviews with Fox 9 TV, those close to Torres are questioning the narrative authorities released about the incident.

According to city officials, Torres was killed during an altercation with an on-duty Olivia Police Department officer. A news release stated Torres Jr. was armed, though it was does not say with what, and that the person confronted the police officer in an alley around 2:20 a.m., though it does not elaborate on what or how the person confronted the officer.

Torres Jr. was transported to Olivia Hospital & Clinic following the shooting where they were pronounced deceased, according to the release.

Natasha Lindner, who identified herself to the station as Torres' girlfriend of four years and father to their nine-month-old son, said she was angry and that Torres was a good guy.

"I don't think that this was just the cop defending himself at all," she told Fox 9.

Friends and family of Torres told the station that Torres was known to carry a pellet gun and that an officer with the city had it out for Torres.

"It kinda upsets me how it went down because it's a small town," Brad Westphal, a friend of Torres, told the station. "That didn't need to happen. Where is his stun gun?"

According to Olivia City Administrator Dan Coughlin, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrived in Olivia early Sunday morning and is in charge of the investigation.

Coughlin wrote in an email that Olivia Mayor Jon Hawkinson has been active in trying to gain an understanding of the situation and providing support to the BCA.

"The BCA is in the very early stages of its investigation. We will have additional information as the investigation progresses." Minnesota Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Jill Oliveira, wrote in an email Sunday.

Oliveira also wrote that the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will identify the man who was killed following an initial autopsy and family notifications are complete. She wrote that she was not sure when that would be.

The BCA will have additional information as the investigation progresses.

The Olivia officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the BCA's investigation.

Olivia is located about 25 miles south of Willmar. The town is the county seat of Renville County.