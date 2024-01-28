Man fatally shot in New Orleans East

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in New Orleans East on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The NOPD reported that officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 14,000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 7:44 p.m.

At the scene, police said they found a man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

NOPD officials said they later issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Robert Augillard in connection with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Orleans Parish coroner will identify the victim.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111.

