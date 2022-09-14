Man fatally shot outside apartments off Pamalee Drive late Tuesday in Fayetteville

A man was shot and killed and his vehicle taken late Tuesday at an apartment complex off Pamalee Drive.

The shooting was reported at 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Enclave Drive at The Enclave at Pamalee Square, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police said after the victim was shot multiple times outside of his apartment, his vehicle was taken. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The shooting does not appear to be a random act," a news release said.

The name of the individual and the make and model of the vehicle were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at 910-751-3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

The Fayetteville Observer app is free to download

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Man fatally shot outside apartment off Pamalee Drive in Fayetteville