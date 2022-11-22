Man fatally shot outside Bronx grocery store
A man was fatally shot on a Bronx street on Monday, according to police.
The 29-year-old victim was standing outside the CTown supermarket on Sedgwick Ave. near W. 231st St. in Jerome Park when gunfire rang out around 4:50 p.m., cops said.
The man was shot in the right shoulder.
Medics rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, but he could not be saved.
Police are still working to track down the gunman.
The victim’s name was not immediately released.