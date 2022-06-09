Man fatally shot outside Bronx apartment building

John Annese, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A trio of killers gunned down a man in broad daylight outside a Bronx apartment building Wednesday, cops said.

The 29-year-old victim was standing in front of a building on Walton Ave. near E. 183rd St. in Fordham Heights just before 11:30 a.m., when three men got out of a vehicle, walked toward him and shot him in the head, cops said.

Medics took the man to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

Cops have not yet released the victim’s name, and police have made no arrests in the slaying.

