A 28-year-old man died Friday after he was shot in the chest outside a Bronx housing project, police said.

The victim was found outside the Edenwald Houses on E. 229th Drive S. near E. 229th St. in Edenwald just after 8:45 p.m., authorities said.

The victim was rushed to Montefiore Medical Center, but he could not be saved.

Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with police, sources said. There have been no arrests.