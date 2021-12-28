Man fatally shot outside Brooklyn apartment building two months after another slaying in the same building

A man was gunned down and killed outside his Brooklyn apartment building Monday — the same building where a gang member was slain in a grisly shooting two months ago.

Ricardo Moore, 55, was shot in the chest and head outside his building on Hegeman Ave. near Amboy St. in Brownsville just after 3:45 p.m., cops said.

Medics took him to Brookdale Hospital, about a block from the shooting scene, but he couldn’t be saved.

On Oct. 28, police found a reputed gang member riddled with bullets in the same building, hidden under the bed in one of the apartments.

Shawn Joseph, 30, described by police at the time as a Trey Crip gang member, was shot nine times in the chest.

Police charged Shakim Lloyd, 25, with Joseph’s murder, along with weapon and drug possession. Neither he nor Joseph lived in the building. Lloyd, a convicted drug dealer who was paroled in March, remains held without bail on Rikers Island.