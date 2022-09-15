Man fatally shot outside business on Tacoma Tideflats

A 42-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday morning outside a business on the Tacoma Tideflats, according to police. The killing is being investigated as a homicide.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Few details have been released about the incident. It’s unclear what led up to it.

Tacoma Police Department responded about 10:25 a.m. to the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to a tweet from the department. There, officers located a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. Detectives and crime scene technicians were called to the scene of the shooting.

Tacoma has now had 36 homicides in 2022. At this time last year, the city had 20 reported homicides.