Man fatally shot outside Chicago’s Greyhound bus station
A man has died after being shot outside Chicago’s Greyhound bus station.
At 11:18 a.m., a 30-year-old man was shot in the 600 Block of West Harrison Street, Chicago police said. Authorities said the man was in a verbal altercation with an unknown person. The person then fired shots at the man who was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
The 30-year-old was l pronounced dead at the hospital.
No one is in custody at this time. Area 3 detectives are investigating.
