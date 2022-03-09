Man fatally shot outside Graham bar is identified by medical examiner

A 25-year-old man fatally shot Sunday outside a bar in Graham has been identified by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Danny Stanley, of Snoqualmie, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release. His death was ruled a homicide.

Prosecutors have charged Alec Ausbun, 24, with first-degree murder and second-degree murder for the early-morning shooting in the 9800 block of 224th Street. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf at arraignment Monday, and his bail was set at $1 million.

Charging papers say Ausbun shot Stanley after the victim and others outside the bar told Ausbun to quit causing a scene and go home.

According to court documents, Ausbun and a friend were outside at about 1:50 a.m. arguing over who was going to drive the friend’s truck home. The friend allegedly became enraged and started punching it. That’s when the victim, the bar manager and another person told Ausbun and his friend to go home.

A confrontation ensued between Ausbun and the victim, and Stanley was shot.

Family and friends of Stanley held a vigil honoring his life Monday in Graham. Savannah Stanley, a cousin of the victim, told Fox 13 that Stanley had a big impact on the lives of those around him.

“I’m tired of people being so careless with others’ lives and not valuing life because it’s a blessing to be here and enjoy life,” Savannah Stanley told the TV station. “All of us lost something today.”