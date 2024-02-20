Man fatally shot outside home while talking to someone in vehicle, Texas cops say

A man was shot multiple times outside his home and later died from his injuries, Texas cops said.

Witnesses told police the 30-year-old man was talking to someone in a vehicle outside his home around 10 p.m. Feb. 19, according to an incident report from the San Antonio Police Department.

Someone in the vehicle then shot the man multiple times, then the vehicle left, police told McClatchy News. It’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle.

Officers found the victim inside his home with gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police have not identified a suspect as of Feb. 20. The investigation is ongoing.

