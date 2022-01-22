Man fatally shot outside party in Bronx warehouse

A man was fatally shot early Saturday after a party in a Bronx warehouse turned violent, cops said.

The victim, 33, was attending the event on E. 139th St. near the Bruckner Expressway in Mott Haven — a desolate stretch of warehouses — about 6 a.m. when a fight spilled outside. It was not immediately clear what sparked the clash, a police source said.

Cops responding to a call of shots fired found the victim outside the building with gunshot wounds to his stomach and both legs.

EMS rushed the man to Lincoln Hospital, but he could not be saved. He was not immediately identified.

The gunman ran off and no arrests have been made.

Police on Saturday were scouring the street, where some of the warehouses appear shuttered, to look for surveillance images in hope of identifying the gunman.