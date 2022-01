A man was fatally shot in the neck during a fight outside a Queens massage parlor Monday afternoon, police said.

The victim, 44, was shot just before 5 p.m. outside the Shangrong Spa, on 41st Ave. near College Pont Blvd. in Flushing.

Medics took him to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. His name has not yet been released.

Police were still looking for the shooter Monday night.