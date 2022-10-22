Man fatally shot outside his residence on Tuesday

Police lights

A 53-year-old man was shot and killed outside his residence in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 18, deputies responded to the 4000 block of E. Fourth Street in east Stockton on a report that someone had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found the man suffering from “at least one gunshot wound," the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The victim was identified as Carlos Samoy.

Samoy was pronounced dead at the scene and his case is being investigated as a homicide, the Facebook post said.

“We're still working to determine a motive,” Deputy Nick Goucher, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said on Saturday.

Authorities are also still working on identifying a suspect, Goucher said.

Samoy was well-known in the east Stockton area, the sheriff's office said. He enjoyed working on cars, according to the statement, and "would often be seen driving in the area in his blue 2003 Mazda 3 hatchback with black wheels."

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding the homicide to call the sheriff’s dispatch at (209) 468-4400 and refer to case number 22-21982. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

