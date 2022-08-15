Man fatally shot outside South Side Market, second man injured

A Sunday night shooting left one man dead, and one man injured outside South Side Market in Stockton, police said.

A Sunday night shooting left one man dead, and one man injured outside South Side Market in Stockton.

Police responded to a call at about 7:40 p.m., on a report of two people who were shot in the 2100 block of South Airport Way. There, officers located the two men who had been shot.

Medics pronounced a 29-year-old man dead at the scene. A 25-year-old man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He has been released, police said.

“At this time, we don't have any releasable suspect information or a motive,” Officer Joseph Silva, a Stockton police spokesperson, said.

A Friday night shooting at Louis Park following an argument at a softball game left three men injured.

Two men were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries while the third victim refused medical treatment and left the scene.

On Thursday, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside of the Golden 1 Credit Union at Sherwood Mall in broad daylight. That same night a 43-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Popeye's restaurant on West Lane.

“So far, investigators believe that none of these cases are related,” Silva said.

The Stockton Police Department encourages the public to share any information regarding these cases with the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323 or to contact the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website at stocktoncrimestoppers.org.

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Man slain outside South Side Market in 3rd Stockton homicide in days