Man fatally shot outside Washington Heights apartment complex, police say

A 46-year-old man was found gunned down Friday night in front of a Washington Heights apartment building, cops said.

Police responding to a report of a man shot outside NYCHA’s Polo Grounds Towers on Frederick Douglass Blvd. near W. 155th St. just before midnight found the victim sprawled out on the ground, shot in the chest and leg.

EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately disclosed as investigators track down family members.

Detectives were scouring the area Saturday morning looking for surveillance video that captured the shooting.

No arrests have been made.