Man fatally shot overnight at Kansas City QuickTrip following argument, police say

A man was fatally shot late Saturday at a Kansas City gas station, police said. One person has been detained.

Officers were dispatched on a shooting call just before 11 p.m. Saturday to QuickTrip at 3103 Southwest Boulevard, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

At the gas station, police found a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds, Drake said. The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was declared dead at the scene.

“Preliminary information suggests there was an argument leading up to the shooting,” Drake said in the hours after the shooting.

One person of interest has been detained, she said.

The latest killing marks the 96th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 121 homicides.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

