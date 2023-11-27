Man fatally shot in the parking lot of a Target store in the Bronx, police say

A 49-year-old man has died after being shot in the parking lot of a Target store in the Bronx late on Sunday, said the New York Police Department. The suspect is at large and no arrests were made, said the police, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

The suspected shooter fled in a blue BMW after wounding the man just before midnight on Sunday outside the Throggs Neck Shopping Center in the Bronx, reported CBS News. The shooting took place near the rear section of the parking lot.

According to a statement from Target, the store was closed at the time of the incident and all team members were safe and guests were not impacted by the shooting.

"We appreciate the quick response of the NYPD and will refer additional questions to law enforcement," the statement said. "The store reopened on time this (Monday) morning.”

The injured man was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the police. The deceased was identified as Raymond Resto, a resident of West Harlem.

