Man fatally shot in Parkland

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Parkland on Saturday.

According to PCSO, deputies were called to 112th Street South and Ainsworth Avenue South in Parkland just after 6 p.m.

When they arrived, a deputy performed CPR on the man, but he passed away.

The sheriff’s office says this is the fourth homicide this year in Parkland, and the 16th in Pierce County.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP