Man fatally shot in Parkland
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Parkland on Saturday.
According to PCSO, deputies were called to 112th Street South and Ainsworth Avenue South in Parkland just after 6 p.m.
When they arrived, a deputy performed CPR on the man, but he passed away.
The sheriff’s office says this is the fourth homicide this year in Parkland, and the 16th in Pierce County.
