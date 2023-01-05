Man fatally shot at party in Minneapolis on New Year’s was 28-year-old from St. Paul

A man killed in a New Year’s shooting in Minneapolis was a 28-year-old from St. Paul, the medical examiner’s office announced Wednesday.

Deleon Daniel Davis died at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale on Sunday, five hours after he was shot multiple times.

Officers responded to 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North about 3:40 a.m. on reports of a shooting and found Davis wounded in a vehicle as someone was driving him to a hospital, according to a Sunday statement from Minneapolis police. He was then taken by ambulance to North Memorial.

Police located evidence of the shooting in a building in the 4400 block of North Lyndale Avenue, which had been rented for an after-hours party, police said. Officers found three guns at the scene.

“Preliminary information indicates that a verbal altercation between individuals who knew each other escalated to gunfire,” police said in the Sunday statement. “Multiple shots were fired inside a building occupied by a large crowd.”

About three hours later, a man in his 40s went to North Memorial with a gunshot wound and police said, based on preliminary information, he was also injured in the shooting in the Lyndale Avenue building. He had a non-life threatening injury.

Police said Sunday no arrests had been made and they asked anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Related Articles