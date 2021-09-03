Man fatally shot in Penn North Friday afternoon, police say

A man has died after he was shot in Northwest Baltimore Friday afternoon, Baltimore police said.

Authorities said they were called to the 1200 block of Clendenin St.in Baltimore’s Penn North neighborhood for a report of a shooting and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported by medics to an area hospital, where he later died, according to police. Police said they could not immediately provide the man’s age or additional details about the killing.

The Baltimore Sun keeps a list of homicide victims dating back to 2007. The number of killings in 2021 surpassed 226 dead on Friday, according to police.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.