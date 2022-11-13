Man fatally shot in Phoenix apartment, brother arrested in connection to shooting

A man was fatally shot in an apartment on Saturday, and Phoenix police have arrested his brother in connection to the shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment in the area at about 4:30 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound, according to Phoenix police. The man, later identified as Thomas Jackson, 33, was pronounced dead on scene.

Jackson's brother, Dominique Jackson, 35, was detained for questioning by police.

Preliminary information suggested Dominique Jackson was manipulating a gun and it discharged, striking his brother, according to police. It is unclear if the gun was discharged intentionally.

Dominique Jackson was later booked into jail.

