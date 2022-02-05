Man fatally shot by Pierce County deputy in Parkland parking lot is identified

A 39-year-old man fatally shot by a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputy in a Parkland parking lot last month was identified Friday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Jerome Holman, of Tacoma, died Jan. 27 of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled his death a homicide.

The deputy who shot and killed Holman has not yet been identified, and law enforcement have released few details about what led to the shooting. One deputy received minor injuries, but not from gunfire, the sheriff’s department tweeted.

The public information officer designated by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team for this shooting was not immediately available to answer questions Saturday.

The night of the incident, a news release from the PCFIT said deputies had been called to a report of a “suspicious subject in a vehicle” at 5:47 p.m. in the parking lot of an auto parts shop near Pacific Avenue South and Military Road South. Deputies arrived on the scene at 5:51 p.m.

Five minutes later, deputies contacted the person in the vehicle and radioed that shots were fired, according to the news release. A sheriff’s department spokesperson later confirmed a deputy shot a man.

Deputies rendered aid to Holman, according to the PCFIT statement, and he was transported to a hospital, where he later died.