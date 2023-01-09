Man fatally shot in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood

Jan. 8—Pittsburgh police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Sunday morning in the city's Carrick neighborhood.

Police were called at about 6:45 a.m. to the 100 block of East Agnew Avenue, responding to reports of gunshots.

They found a man down on the street who had gunshot wounds to the face and was unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The city's Mobile Crime Unit and Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .