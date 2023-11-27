Man fatally shot by police after investigation of woman's death

Nov. 27—A man was shot and killed by Bakersfield police Sunday evening after he reportedly brandished a knife at officers attempting to arrest him following an unrelated investigation of his mother's death.

The incident began at about 6 p.m., when the Bakersfield Police Department dispatched officers to the 2100 block of Manning Street for a report that an elderly woman had died, according to a BPD news release.

Officers did not discover any suspicious circumstances during their investigation of her death, the release said, but they did learn her adult son had an outstanding arrest warrant issue related to burglary suspicions.

When they tried to arrest him at about 7:51 p.m., the release says, the man brandished a knife, leading to an officer-involved shooting. The man died at the scene.

BPD said medical aid responded and that footage from the officers' body worn cameras will be released as the shooting's ongoing investigation permits.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.