Man fatally shot by police in Northeast Austin called 911 on himself before incident

A 63-year-old man who was shot and killed by police in Northeast Austin on Monday called 911 before the incident to report that there was a man in a parking lot firing a rifle, a news release said on Friday.

The caller, Konrad Farad Khorshahian, didn't say he was the man with the weapon, but Austin police determined that after his death, the release said.

He called 911 at 1:18 p.m. Monday, saying that "there is a man with a rifle in the middle of the parking lot" at 1501 E. Howard Lane — the address of the Bridges at Harris Ridge apartment complex — and that the man was shooting. The caller also said he did not know what the man was shooting at, the release said. Khorshahian hung up without providing further information, police said.

Police later determined that Khorshahian was shooting a BB gun. Officers on the scene did not know if he was shooting a rifle or a BB gun, said interim Police Chief Robin Henderson at a press conference on Monday.

The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at the Bridges on Harris Ridge apartment complex in Northeast Austin.

The officer who shot Khorshahian was placed on administrative leave while investigations are pending, police said. The officer's name has not been released.

When police were first called to the scene, Khorshahian pointed a weapon at them while they were in patrol cars, officials have said. Two officers got out of their cars and took cover behind them while Khorshahian yelled at them that he wanted them to shoot him, police said.

The officers continued to give verbal commands, identifying themselves as Austin police officers and instructing Khorshahian to drop the weapon, according to the release.

A police helicopter was called to the location to assist officers. "Within the same minute, one of the officers announced over the police radio, 'Shots fired,' and that Mr. Khorshahian was 'down,'" the release said.

Footage of the shooting, which was captured on police body-worn cameras, will be released within 10 business days of the incident, per the department's policy.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the department's Special Investigations Unit at 512-974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you may submit a tip online at austincrimestoppers.org.

