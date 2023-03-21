Man fatally shot by police in Park Ave. neighborhood identified

Rochester police have identified the man shot and killed by police officers and sheriff's deputies Monday afternoon in the Park Avenue neighborhood as Brendon Burns, 35, of Rochester.

Burns was shot multiple times following a half-mile foot chase through the neighborhood. Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter described the fatal encounter as part of "an escalating case" that spanned several days.

Police from multiple jurisdictions were investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred since Friday night - the first a drive-by shooting into a closed business on Monroe Avenue in Rochester and also a road rage incident that traveled through Brighton, ending on Hemingway Drive off of Elmwood Avenue. The involved vehicle was linked to a Milburn Street residence, according to Rochester police.

Police confronted Burns Monday afternoon after he returned to a home on Milburn Street. Burns displayed a large hunting-style knife and threatened deputies. A deputy fired one shot as the man ran. After a half-mile chase through yards in the neighborhood, the man pointed a shotgun at police, who fired at him multiple times. Burns was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state Attorney General's Office will investigate the shooting and both the Rochester Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office will conduct internal investigations regarding their officers' conduct in relation to the encounter.

