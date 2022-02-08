Man fatally shot in Port Norfolk section of Portsmouth, police say

A man was shot dead in Portsmouth’s Port Norfolk neighborhood Tuesday, police said.

Portsmouth police were called to the shooting, located in the 2500 block of Detroit Street, at 8:22 a.m. At the scene, officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police have not released further details about the shooting.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com