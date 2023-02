The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot, according to the department.

Police said the homicide occurred near the 100 block of Gilmerton Avenue, near Lasalle Avenue, at 7:27 a.m. Saturday. There, a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound, police confirmed.

No further information is available at this time.

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com