Man killed as Portsmouth officers respond to stabbing, but police reveal few details

A man suspected of stabbing a woman was fatally shot Thursday as Portsmouth police responded to a “violent domestic incident,” authorities say.

Police were dispatched around 10:35 a.m. to a domestic stabbing at a residence in the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue in the Port Norfolk area of Portsmouth, according to spokesperson Victoria Varnedoe.

At the scene, a 65-year-old woman was found with life-threatening injuries.

A 45-year-old man suspected of stabbing her is dead.

Police have revealed few details about the moments leading up to his death, stating only that an “officer-involved shooting” occurred, fatally wounding the man.

A spokesperson for Portsmouth police has not returned several telephone or email requests for details on the case.

The woman who was stabbed was transported to a local hospital. Police did not provide the nature of the man and woman’s relationship.

In the hours following the shooting, the focus of the investigation appeared to be inside a residence. One home surrounded by police tape had its front door knocked off its hinges, and officers parked in front and back of the home.

Dorothy Clanton, 66, was babysitting her great niece with her husband when she heard about three gunshots that sounded close. Clanton said she muted the TV after the gunshots and heard somebody scream.

When Clanton went to see what happened, police were already outside her house.

Another neighbor, who declined to provide her name, said she had just stepped out onto her front porch when she heard the gunshots down the street and immediately went back inside.

“I’m so traumatized, I just can’t believe there’s been a shooting,” the woman said.

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating the stabbing, while Virginia State Police investigate the officers’ actions.

