Man fatally shot by Puyallup police Friday night — reports state he was walking in traffic

Sean Robinson
A Puyallup police officer fatally shot a man Friday night, following a confrontation in the area of North Meridian Avenue and Valley Avenue, according to a statement from the department.

A news release from the department said the incident began at 10:50 p.m. Dispatch reports said the man was walking in traffic, and reportedly jumped on or tried to enter two vehicles.

Police approached the man, according to the news release, but the statement does not describe the interaction.

Instead, it states that “officers advised dispatch that shots had been fired by an officer, and they requested medical aid.”

The man died at the scene despite life-saving efforts, police said. He has not been identified. Police did not identify the officer who filed the fatal shot or shots.

As a matter of standard procedure, the incident has been assigned to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team, which conducts criminal investigations whenever police use deadly force in the county.

