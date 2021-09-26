Man fatally shot in Queens apartment building elevator; victim survived 2020 shooting

A man who survived a 2010 shooting was ambushed and fatally shot in the elevator of a Queens apartment tower Sunday afternoon, police sources said.

Bassiana Lawrence, 27, was repeatedly shot in the neck and chest in one of the Seaview Towers buildings on Beach 32nd St. in Far Rockaway just after 4:35 p.m., police said.

Medics took him to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said.

The victim survived an Aug. 30, 2020 gunshot attack on Gipson St. — less than a mile from where he was killed, police sources said.

Police made no immediate arrests.