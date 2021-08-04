Man fatally shot a Richmond couple and set building afire during standoff, police say

Karla Ward
·1 min read

A man shot and killed a Madison County couple outside a duplex they owned, then barricaded himself inside and set the building on fire Tuesday afternoon, Richmond police said.

The couple who died in the shooting near Keeneland Drive were Christopher Hager, 54, and Gracie Hager, 52., said Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison.

Richmond police Chief Rodney Richardson said at a news conference Tuesday night that police were called to Keystone Drive at about 2:25 p.m., after a witness reported that a man, later identified as Thomas Birl, 51, had shot another man.

He said the Hagers were found “shot multiple times.” They were pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, Richardson said Birl, of Cadiz, ran back inside the apartment.

Over the next several hours, he said officers tried to get Birl to come out.

He said officers eventually “executed a warrant” at the residence. He said they put “rounds of powdered gas” inside, which prompted Birl to come out of his own accord at about 6:30 p.m.

But before coming out, Richardson said Birl ignited fire that caused “a large structure fire” inside. He said the building had “severe damage.”

Richardson said Birl was arrested and taken to a hospital “as a precautionary measure,” but he was not thought to have been injured.

Richardson said he did not have information about a possible motive or connection between Birl and the Hagers, other than that Christopher Hager owned the duplex.

He did not say what charges Birl would face. Richmond police were continuing to investigate Tuesday night.

Richardson said the community was “saddened” because the Hagers were “pillars of our community.”

“A lot of people knew them,” he said. “A lot of people had contact with them.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's COVID-19 infections have entered 'new phase,' says health minister

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government was acting pre-emptively to ensure there are sufficient beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients, its health minister said on Wednesday, warning infections have entered a "new phase" with a spike in Delta variant cases. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Monday only COVID-19 patients who are seriously ill and those at risk of becoming so will be hospitalised, while others isolate at home, a shift in policy some fear may lead to an increase in deaths. Health Minister Norihisa Tamura defended the policy shift, saying that by asking people with less serious symptoms to isolate at home, Japan can ensure it does not run out of hospital beds for people in need of intensive care.

  • Macau to test population after four new COVID-19 cases

    The gambling hub of Macau has launched a test programme for its 600,000 people after the Chinese-ruled city confirmed four new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its government said in a statement on Wednesday. Macau has set up 41 nucleic acid testing stations across the city which will run non-stop for at least three days, which is the estimated required period, the statement said. Macau has registered only 59 coronavirus cases and recorded no deaths so far, according to Hong Kong government data.

  • Huawei CFO Enters Final Extradition Hearings Facing Steep Odds

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer faces long odds as her extradition fight enters its final phases, more than two and a half years after her arrest triggered an unprecedented diplomatic impasse between China, the U.S. and Canada.A team of lawyers for Meng Wanzhou, 49, will seek to convince a Vancouver judge in hearings that begin Wednesday that the U.S. request to extradite her from Canada is deeply flawed, that her rights were abused, and that she should be releas

  • Death, Hazmat investigation under investigation near Boston hotel

    Police say there is an active death investigation-- with potentially hazardous materials-- near the Marriott Copley hotel. Emergency crews responded to a parking garage located at 110 Huntington Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Officials say it is too early to tell if the death is considered suspicious.

  • Deadly shooting at water park followed an escalating ‘altercation,’ Tennessee cops say

    One woman died and another was injured in the shooting, police said.

  • Idaho Falls police officer indicted in fatal shooting of man standing in yard

    Elias Aurelio Cerdas, 26, graduated from police training less than a year before the shooting.

  • Online creator Chris Chan arrested on incest charge after leaked audio alleged she had sex with her mother

    Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, was arrested on a charge of incest on Sunday after a leaked call spread online.

  • Black man assaulted at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers. Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, was charged with misdemeanor trespass and felony battery for his involvement in last year’s Fourth of July incident at Lake Monroe, according to court documents filed Friday by a special prosecutor in the case. Booker condemned the decision, calling it an “outrageous act of punitive retaliation and prosecutorial vindictiveness.”

  • ‘Mummified body’ of missing woman discovered in daughter’s Arkansas home, sheriff says

    The mom’s body was wrapped in newspaper from 2020, officials said.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Trying to Put Him on Trial. Will a Judge Let Them?

    Glynn County Detention Center via APThe trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is slated to begin in October. But if a Georgia Superior Court judge grants a series of requests made by attorneys for the defense, it will be Arbery who goes on trial.Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael—the father and son, respectively, who chased down Arbery in their pickup truck before fatally shooting him three times at close range—filed a motion late last year requesting that Judge Timoth

  • Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

    Hawaii officials wrongly arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by someone else, locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take psychiatric drugs and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free with just 50 cents to his name, the Hawaii Innocence Project said in a court document asking a judge to set the record straight. A petition filed in court Monday night asks a judge to vacate the arrest and correct Joshua Spriestersbach's records. It's unclear how this happened as Spriestersbach and Castleberry had never met.

  • Video appearing to show Detroit officer punching man prompts investigation

    Detroit police said they are aware of "an allegation of excessive force in Greektown" and are reviewing the circumstances, officials said.

  • New surveillance video released in road rage shooting that killed teen

    As violent crime increased over the last year, 13 Investigates honed in on crime near Minute Maid Park to see how it compares to the last non-pandemic season.

  • Iowa man accused of tormenting his ex for two years is sentenced to decade in prison

    A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after harassing his ex-girlfriend, officials say.

  • Feds free trucker who drove 2,270 pounds of pot across the border – and says he didn't know it

    A Canadian trucker who told federal authorities he had no idea he was hauling 2,270 pounds of marijuana in his truck was released this week.

  • 5 Miami Beach Officers Charged After Violent Arrests Of Black Men In Hotel

    The officers were filmed repeatedly kicking Dalonta Crudup in his head and striking Khalid Vaughn as he filmed the incident, the state attorney said.

  • Retired Sugar Land PD officer shoots neighbor during argument

    Investigators say a retired Sugar Land police officer shot his neighbor because he refused to leave his property. So far, no one is facing charges.

  • Black man faced ‘horrible conditions’ before dying at Rikers, report finds

    Thomas Earl Braunson III, a 35-year-old new father, had been jailed and held in “horrible conditions” when he died behind […] The post Black man faced ‘horrible conditions’ before dying at Rikers, report finds appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Daughter of rape victim helps bring conviction 46 years on

    A man who raped a 13-year-old girl has been convicted 46 years later, after the daughter conceived during his attack led efforts to bring him to justice.

  • The Horrific Details of How Andrew Cuomo Allegedly Preyed on a State Trooper

    Photo by Carlo Allegri-Pool/Getty ImagesWhen New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office had substantiated a slew of allegations of sexual harassment against scandal-plagued Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, perhaps the most shocking revelation involved a female state trooper assigned to his protective detail.In addition to targeting the woman for assignment to him and subsequently sexually harassing her on several occasions, the AG’s probe led by two outside lawyers found, Cuo