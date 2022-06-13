Man fatally shot in Roxbury; police investigating

Officials are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Roxbury on Sunday night.

Boston Police responded to Rockland Street just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later. He has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips may be left at the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

