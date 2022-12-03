Man fatally shot after running towards police officers with a knife

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Norcross.

Gwinnett police said they got a suspicious person call from a security guard at 1250 Tech Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The security guard said a man approached her while she was in her security vehicle in front of the Food Depot. The man was holding a knife in his hand and asked her if she was armed.

A GCPD patrol officer and his supervisor were the first to arrive on scene. They both saw the man with a knife in his hand and continued to give verbal commands.

The man refused to listen to officers and ran towards one of the officers while holding the knife.

Both officers shot at the suspect and eventually shot him in the stomach.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrived at the scene and began their investigation.

