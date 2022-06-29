Man fatally shot at rural Platte County home; Sheriff searches for 2 people in killing

Sheriff deputies are asking for help finding a man and a woman after a 31-year-old man was found shot to death Tuesday evening in the yard of a home in rural Platte County.

Members of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 28000 block of Oberdieck Lane, near Farley, Missouri, Maj. Erik Holland, a spokesman for sheriff’s office, said in a news release.

Arriving deputies found the victim’s body in the yard of the home. His identity was not being released until family could be notified.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for two persons of interest in the homicide and asked for help finding them. Investigators are looking for 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau and 32-year-old Cordero Thomas Cervantes, Holland said.

The sheriff’s office considers Archambeau and Cervantes armed and dangerous and anyone who sees them should contact their local law enforcement agency, he said.

Anyone with information about the killing or the location of the persons of interest are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 816-858-3521.