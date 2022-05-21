Man fatally shot Saturday afternoon is Peoria's latest homicide victim

PEORIA — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday, Peoria police said.

Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire near the intersection of North Bigelow Street and West Richmond Avenue. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and there was no current threat to the community.

The victim was not yet identified.

It was the city’s ninth homicide of 2022 – the sixth related to gun violence, said Peoria police spokeswoman Semone Roth.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peoria police at 309-673-4521, tip411 (anonymously) or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at 309-673-9000.

