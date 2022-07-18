Man fatally shot Saturday night on Sixth St.

Rochester saw its 39th homicide of 2022 on Saturday night when a man was fatally shot in northeast Rochester.

Police were called to 287 Sixth St. around 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired and a man shot, according to a statement by the Rochester Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found Marcus J. Bennett, 47, in the backyard of the property with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation, and no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, (585) 428-7157 or (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

The Sixth Street homicide was the city’s second in less than 36 hours.

On Friday morning, Shaquan Parker, 22, of Rochester was fatally shot while walking on a sidewalk along Wellington Avenue near Frost Avenue in southwest Rochester.

RPD Capt. Frank Umbrino said Parker appeared to be the intended target, but the motive behind the shooting was unknown, and no arrests have been made.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Marcus Bennett shot, killed in Rochester NY