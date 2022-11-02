Man fatally shot seconds after 911 caller reports people with guns outside St. Paul home
A man died in a shooting outside a residence off St. Paul’s Payne Avenue Tuesday night.
Someone called 911 just after 10 p.m. and reported there were people with guns outside their home in the 600 block of Preble Street.
“Within 30 seconds of the 911 call, the caller stated shots were fired,” the police department wrote in an early Wednesday statement.
The location is about two blocks from the police department’s Eastern District station.
A nearby officer heard the shots and responded, reporting a person had been shot in front of the Preble Street address. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
No one was under arrest as of early Wednesday. Police were interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.
The homicide was the 32nd of the year in St. Paul, which matches the number at this time last year.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Coon Rapids man pleads guilty to threatening U.S. senator in voice-mail messages
Crime & Public Safety | Brainerd man accused of killed daughter’s boyfriend over abuse suspicions
Crime & Public Safety | North St. Paul police: Man fatally shot, 2 others stabbed
Crime & Public Safety | States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms
Crime & Public Safety | Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees