Man fatally shot seconds after 911 caller reports people with guns outside St. Paul home

A man died in a shooting outside a residence off St. Paul’s Payne Avenue Tuesday night.

Someone called 911 just after 10 p.m. and reported there were people with guns outside their home in the 600 block of Preble Street.

“Within 30 seconds of the 911 call, the caller stated shots were fired,” the police department wrote in an early Wednesday statement.

The location is about two blocks from the police department’s Eastern District station.

A nearby officer heard the shots and responded, reporting a person had been shot in front of the Preble Street address. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No one was under arrest as of early Wednesday. Police were interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

The homicide was the 32nd of the year in St. Paul, which matches the number at this time last year.

