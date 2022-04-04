Man fatally shot by security guard during Compton robbery

A security guard fatally shot a robbery suspect Sunday night during an exchange of gunfire with four men in Compton, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 6:54 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Wilmington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred at a smoke shop in a strip mall on the block, local news outlets reported.

The guard "told the deputies four male adult suspects entered the location and attempted to rob it at gun point," according to a Sheriff's Department news release. "At that time, the security guard exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects. The suspects fled the location in a vehicle in an unknown direction."

The guard, whose name has not been released, was injured while exchanging gunfire with one of the men and was taken to a local hospital, the Sheriff’s Department said.

One of the suspects was dropped off at a local hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries, the Sheriff's Department said. Authorities have not released his name.

The other three men are still at large, the Sheriff’s Department said. Both guns involved in the shooting were recovered at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.