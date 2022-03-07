Man fatally shot at Shreveport park Monday afternoon. Can you help the police?

Shreveport Police Department received a call around 2 p.m. Monday, stating that the individual heard several shots coming from the Anderson Island Park.

Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old male who had been shot five times in the upper body.

Shreveport Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after and were unable to save the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Angie Willhite, Shreveport Police Department Public Information Officer said, "we need the neighbors here in Anderson Island to review their video. What we know is we have one witness who saw two to three young men fleeing the scene."

The witness said that one of the young males was wearing a blue jacket, one was wearing a red jacket and one had dreads. They reportedly fled in a white sedan.

More: Shreveport teen killed in Thursday afternoon shooting identified by Caddo coroner

"If you see anything that you think might be concerning, speeding through the area before and after 2 p.m. please call us with that information," Willhite said. "This was a 19-year-old man who lost his life here today. We need the information."

If you have information on this shooting contact Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300.

Shreveport man dead after an afternoon met up at the park

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Man fatally shot at Shreveport park Monday afternoon