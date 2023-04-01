Man fatally shot in South Dallas; suspect still at large, according to Dallas Police

A man was fatally shot in Dallas on Friday afternoon, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police are looking for the suspect wanted in the shooting.

At about 4:05 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Simpson Stuart Road.

A male victim had been shot by an unknown suspect, according to the call.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

There is an ongoing investigation.

The identity of the victim was not released by police.

The Dallas Police Homicide Unit asks that anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Detective Chad Murphy with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com.