Man fatally shot at south Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

A man was fatally shot Wednesday night at a south Fort Worth apartment complex, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Four Seasons at Clear Creek apartments, located in the 1500 block of Four Seasons Lane, around 9:20 p.m. They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim died from his injuries at a local hospital. Authorities haven’t publicly released the victim’s name or age.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, police said. No arrests have been announced.

>> BREAKING NEWS <<

Today's other top stories in Fort Worth:

• ‘She chose ... murder’: Wife gets 12 years for killing husband who wanted divorce

• Neighborhood protest defeats zoning for used car lot

• Violent robbery at Walgreens in Lake Worth with electric baton

Get free alerts when news breaks.