Man fatally shot in South Memphis, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead, and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in South Memphis Wednesday night.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Adolphus Avenue at 7:50 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say preliminary information indicates this was a domestic incident and the known male suspect fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

