Man fatally shot in south Modesto on Saturday night. Police seek witnesses

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that was committed Saturday night in south Modesto.

About 10:30 p.m., dispatchers got a call of shots fired and a person down in the area of Dallas Street and Park Hurst Way, which is northwest of West Whitmore Avenue and Crows Landing Road.

As officers were en route, another call came in reporting shots fired in the same area, Modesto police Sgt. Kalani Souza said.

Arriving officers found an adult male lying in the roadway and suffering multiple gunshot wounds. They provided first aid until relieved by Modesto firefighters and an AMR ambulance crew, Souza said.

The man was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.

As of Sunday morning, there was no suspect or vehicle description, Souza said.

Anyone with information on the homicide is urged to contact Detective Joshua Lawrence at 209-572-9642 or lawrencej@modestopd.com or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.