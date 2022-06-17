Man fatally shot in South Valley

Jun. 16—A man was found fatally shot outside a gas station overnight Wednesday in the South Valley.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that deputies responded around midnight to a shooting at the Circle K at Coors and Gun Club SW.

The agency said deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he later died of his injuries.

"The male who is not being identified at this time later died of his injuries," BCSO said. "This is currently being investigated as a homicide."

The agency gave no other details.