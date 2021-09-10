Man fatally shot in Southeast Baltimore, police say

A man has died after he was shot in Southeast Baltimore mid-afternoon Friday, authorities say.

Police said they responded to the 400 block of North Montford St. around 2:54 p.m. after learning of a discharged weapon in the area.

They found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to law enforcement. The victim was transported to an area hospital where police say he later died.

Police ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100. Those who want to send tips anonymously can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.